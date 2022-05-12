Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $88.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,208,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVA opened at $65.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

