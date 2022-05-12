Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enovis stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. 1,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

