Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.92

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

