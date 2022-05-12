Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.92

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
