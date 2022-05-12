EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 7,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,211. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

