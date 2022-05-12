EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)
