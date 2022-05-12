Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 13448325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.67 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.16.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.