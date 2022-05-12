Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 13448325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.67 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.16.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

