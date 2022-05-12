Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 169,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.