Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.03 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,801. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

