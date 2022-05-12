Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $101,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 3,765,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.