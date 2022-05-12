Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.58. Embark Technology shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 44,419 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMBK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $8,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

