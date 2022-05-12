Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EMBK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,807,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,427,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

