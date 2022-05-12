Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

