Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFLGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 157711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$95.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.