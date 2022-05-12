Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 157711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$95.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

