Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

