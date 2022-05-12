Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

