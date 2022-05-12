Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of EA traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

