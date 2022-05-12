Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

