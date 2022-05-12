Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.97. 118,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,439,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

