Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,760 shares.The stock last traded at $201.50 and had previously closed at $196.19.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

