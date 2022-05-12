Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,760 shares.The stock last traded at $201.50 and had previously closed at $196.19.
ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
