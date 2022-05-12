Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $52,378.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00226206 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003469 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,552,826 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

