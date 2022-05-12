Effect.AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00102266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00296938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

