Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 267 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

