Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

