Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $30,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

