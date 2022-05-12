Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022,151 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

