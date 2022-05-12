Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

