Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $13,828,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $8,687,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of TX opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

