Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,631. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 329,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

