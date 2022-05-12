Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.