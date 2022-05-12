Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $159.61. 19,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.