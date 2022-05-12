Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.17

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 34337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

