Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The stock has a market cap of $462.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 241,999 shares of company stock worth $3,395,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

