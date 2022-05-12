E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.30 ($12.95).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.23 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.19. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

