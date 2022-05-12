E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target at Bank of America

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.10 ($12.74) target price from research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($12.94).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.38 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €10.23 ($10.77). The company had a trading volume of 17,623,756 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.19. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.