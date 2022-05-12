e-Money 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.63 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

