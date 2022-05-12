e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Trimmed by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,670. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

