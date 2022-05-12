DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

