DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.
Shares of DXPE traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
