Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $28,865,000.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

