DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.86% of DuPont de Nemours worth $361,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,916. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

