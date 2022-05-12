Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DLTH stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.