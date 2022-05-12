Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DUKE opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £129.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

