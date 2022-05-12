DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.25).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 303.10 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

