DRIFE (DRF) One Day Volume Hits $33,142.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $33,142.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,814,894 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

