Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRETF. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
