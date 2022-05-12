DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.18

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

DRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

