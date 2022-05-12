DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 1.2% Higher

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). 7,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 99,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.62).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

