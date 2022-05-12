DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 1.2% Higher

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63). 7,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 99,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.62).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.
DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)
