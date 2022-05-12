Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $209,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital World Investors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $362,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after buying an additional 289,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.15 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

