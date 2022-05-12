Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 146.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

