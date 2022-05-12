Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.06% of Chimerix worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $352.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

