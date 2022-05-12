Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $267,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,193 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,203,000 after buying an additional 135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $140.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.